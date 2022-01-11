Davenport West topples Clinton 41-38

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Davenport West nabbed it to nudge past Clinton 41-38 on January 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 4, Clinton faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport West took on Davenport Central on January 4 at Davenport Central High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.