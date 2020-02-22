Defending state champ Lancers dominant in postseason opener

ELDRIDGE — There were absolutely no postseason jitters for this group.
North Scott, the defending Class 4A state champion, was in control from the opening tip of Saturday’s 4A Region 5 semifinal and rolled to a 68-33 blowout win over visiting Mount Pleasant at The Pit.
“I think we’re just kind of ready to rock,” North Scott head coach T.J. Case said. “This group has been around the block quite a bit. We’ve got eight seniors, and two of these girls have two two state championships, so they’ve had a lot of experience and been in big games. I think they were pretty focused.”
The top-ranked Lancers (22-0) used a stifling full-court press to force the visiting Panthers into 18 first-half turnovers. North Scott led 42-6 at halftime.
“The game plan defensively was we were going to make them have to handle our pressure from the get-go,” Case said. “I felt like it was going to be a tough atmosphere to come in here after a two-hour trip and playing the defending state champions, a team that’s 21-0. We wanted to dictate the tempo for sure. We were very aggressive on that and got some deflections and turned some steals into points. That kind of set us up from there.”
North Scott led 11-5 late in the first quarter, and then scored on 12 straight trips down the floor that saw its lead balloon to 38-5. Many of those baskets came after getting steals at the other end.
“We’ve been working on defense a lot,” Lancer point guard Presley Case said. “We’re trying to stay out of foul trouble as much as possible but still get those turnovers and turn those into points. We’re trying to find that balance right now.”
Despite not playing much after halftime, Grace Boffeli scored 26 points to lead North Scott. Samantha Scott hit three 3-pointers and added 11 points. Case had 10 points, seven assists and five steals in the contest. Ten players scored for the Lancers, and all 15 players in uniform saw action.
“Any time you can get your whole bench in in a postseason game, that’s pretty awesome, so we‘ll take that,” Presley Case said. “Right now we’re looking forward to the next game. One more to get to state.”
Tristian Shull scored nine points to lead Mount Pleasant (8-22).
The Lancers, who won their 30th straight contest dating back to last season, will host No. 11 Keokuk in Tuesday’s regional final in the friendly confines of The Pit. The Lancers blew out the Chiefs 61-23 in the regional final last year.
“I wouldn’t want to play in any other place,” Presley Case said. “We’re blessed with The Pit.”