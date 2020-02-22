Defending state champ Lancers dominant in postseason opener

ELDRIDGE — There were absolutely no postseason jitters for this group.

North Scott, the defending Class 4A state champion, was in control from the opening tip of Saturday’s 4A Region 5 semifinal and rolled to a 68-33 blowout win over visiting Mount Pleasant at The Pit.

“I think we’re just kind of ready to rock,” North Scott head coach T.J. Case said. “This group has been around the block quite a bit. We’ve got eight seniors, and two of these girls have two two state championships, so they’ve had a lot of experience and been in big games. I think they were pretty focused.”

The top-ranked Lancers (22-0) used a stifling full-court press to force the visiting Panthers into 18 first-half turnovers. North Scott led 42-6 at halftime.

“The game plan defensively was we were going to make them have to handle our pressure from the get-go,” Case said. “I felt like it was going to be a tough atmosphere to come in here after a two-hour trip and playing the defending state champions, a team that’s 21-0. We wanted to dictate the tempo for sure. We were very aggressive on that and got some deflections and turned some steals into points. That kind of set us up from there.”

