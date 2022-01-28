Defense carries Spartans past Wildcats and to 5th straight win

After visiting Davenport North outscored Pleasant Valley 21-7 in the third quarter of Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest to cut the Spartans’ lead to 13, PV coach Jennifer Goetz wasn’t sure how her squad would react.
The Class 5A seventh-ranked Spartans responded by limiting the Wildcats to just two points in the fourth quarter to seal a 58-37 victory.
“I didn’t know how we were going to handle the fourth quarter,” said Goetz, whose squad won its fifth straight and 11th consecutive in MAC play. “I stayed very calm, and I said, ‘We can’t go back and change anything in that third quarter. We can’t go back. We can’t dwell on it. We’re not going to beat ourselves up over it.
"We’ve got to move forward with this. And it all starts on the defensive end. You’ve got to go back to what worked in the first half.’ And I thought we went back to all of that.”
Pleasant Valley (14-2, 13-1 MAC) played nearly flawless basketball in the first half to build a 41-14 lead at the intermission. The Spartans were 13-for-23 from the floor in the first half, including 6-for-10 from beyond the 3-point arc. They out-rebounded North 17-5 in the game’s first 16 minutes. And they forced 11 Wildcat turnovers, coming up with six steals.
“I thought in the first half it was our best, top to bottom, team basketball that we have played,” Goetz said. “I thought defensively we were outstanding. Our movement was very good.
"And on the offensive end, we didn’t force things. Everything came within the flow of the offense. The ball was moving. We were scoring in transition and in half court. We had that balance that I’ve talked about multiple times. I thought it was just a beautiful thing to watch.”
But then North (7-10, 5-8 MAC) opened the second half with a 19-2 burst that trimmed Pleasant Valley’s lead to as few as 10 points late in the third quarter.
“They could have phoned it in in the second half, and I don’t think they did,” North coach Paul Rucker said of his Wildcats. “We got up and limited them to 17 second-half points. Against a team that has shooters and people dribble-driving and can get to the rim, that’s pretty solid.”
Journey Houston, who had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead North, made a pair of free throws in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter to trim Pleasant Valley’s lead to 11. But the Wildcats missed their final nine shots, turned the ball over six times and did not score again.
“We just didn’t play our normal defense in the third quarter,” said Halle Vice, who scored a game-high 22 points and hauled in 10 rebounds for the Spartans. “We weren’t as aggressive and let people get by us. We can’t let that happen. That’s why they outscored us that quarter. But in the next quarter we wanted to give them that next punch, and we wanted to stop all of their momentum.”
Addie Kerkhoff hit three 3-pointers and scored all of her 12 points in the first half for Pleasant Valley. Jessie Clemons had nine points and four steals in the contest.
The Spartans came up with 15 steals in the contest, and forced 24 Wildcat turnovers.
“We allowed four points in the first quarter, 10 in the second, and two points in the fourth. So for 75% of the game, we played very close to perfect defense against an outstanding, athletic basketball team,” Goetz said. “So many times we look at that 25%. I told them to look at that 75% that we did. We’ll fix the 25. But that 75 on the defensive end, to hold them to 16 points, that’s impressive. The girls were locked in and focused tonight.”
And they were especially focused in the fourth quarter after North had responded in the third.
“I thought it was the best thing for us right now, to be honest,” Goetz said. “That may sound like coach talk, but I genuinely mean that. I think it was good for our mental side.”