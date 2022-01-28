Defense carries Spartans past Wildcats and to 5th straight win

“I thought in the first half it was our best, top to bottom, team basketball that we have played,” Goetz said. “I thought defensively we were outstanding. Our movement was very good.

"And on the offensive end, we didn’t force things. Everything came within the flow of the offense. The ball was moving. We were scoring in transition and in half court. We had that balance that I’ve talked about multiple times. I thought it was just a beautiful thing to watch.”

But then North (7-10, 5-8 MAC) opened the second half with a 19-2 burst that trimmed Pleasant Valley’s lead to as few as 10 points late in the third quarter.

“They could have phoned it in in the second half, and I don’t think they did,” North coach Paul Rucker said of his Wildcats. “We got up and limited them to 17 second-half points. Against a team that has shooters and people dribble-driving and can get to the rim, that’s pretty solid.”

Journey Houston, who had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead North, made a pair of free throws in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter to trim Pleasant Valley’s lead to 11. But the Wildcats missed their final nine shots, turned the ball over six times and did not score again.