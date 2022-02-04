Defense helps lift PV to MAC championship

There’s more than one way to win a conference championship.

Ask the Pleasant Valley girls basketball team.

On a night when the shots weren’t falling early, the Spartans discovered a defensive difference that led PV to earn a 53-32 victory over Davenport Central and claim outright possession of the Mississippi Athletic Conference championship.

Pleasant Valley earned the opportunity to celebrate a title by holding the Blue Devils scoreless for a stretch of just over 14 minutes during the heart of Friday’s game at George Marshall Gym.

"There are nights when the shots might be tough to get, may not fall, but the defense, it should never be rattled," Spartans coach Jennifer Goetz said. "I think we saw that in this game. To hold them without a point for that long, to defend the way we did, that’s a huge step for us as a team."

Central forced the issue, playing Pleasant Valley to a 14-14 draw after one quarter.

Neither team scored a point for the first three-and-a-half minutes of the second quarter before Halle Vice pushed PV ahead to stay, collecting two of her game-high 22 points on a drive with 4 minutes, 31 seconds remaining in the half.

A 3-point basket by Addie Kerkhoff in the final minute of the second quarter sent the Spartans into the locker room with a 23-14 advantage, which grew to 33-14 before Asai Pegues-Jarrett ended the Blue Devils’ drought on a second-chance basket with 3:07 to go in the third quarter.

"I want our kids to learn from how tough they played," Central coach Amara Burrage said. "They’ve got that zone down, and there’s an intensity to it that made everything a challenge."

The Blue Devils’ scoring drought didn’t start until after Central’s Adriauna Mayfield and Addison Ford ran off a string of seven unanswered points to leave PV in a 14-12 hole with 1:17 to go in the opening quarter.

Mattie Moats tied the game on a pair of free throws 28 seconds later to fuel the run of 21 unanswered points by Pleasant Valley.

"Our defense created our momentum," Vice said. "We saw in this game that defense is something we can control. It’s all effort and heart. We put that all out there and it made a difference."

After being dared to take more 3-point attempts than it wanted in the first half, Pleasant Valley returned to the court in the third quarter and attacked the basket.

That led to lay-ins or sent the Spartans to the line, where PV knocked down 13-of-16 shots over the final two quarters to put the game away.

"We settled down a bit in the second half and attacked the way I hoped we would," Goetz said. "This was a good chance for us to learn."

With more challenges ahead, that proved to be as important as winning a conference title.

"The ultimate goals, they’re still out there but this a good checklist item," Goetz said. "All the time and work everybody puts in all year, winning a conference title is meaningful and I'm proud of the way we earned it."

Pleasant Valley (16-2, 15-1 MAC) opened a lead which grew to 49-18 before Central closed the game on a 14-4 run over the final five minutes.

Mayfield led the Blue Devils (10-9, 8-8) with 13 points and seven rebounds while Ford finished with 10 points and eight boards.

