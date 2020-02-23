Defense key to Riverdale's run

PORT BYRON — It is an old and often-used saying in many sports, but true nonetheless — defense wins championships.
A perfect case in point is the Riverdale girls basketball team, which has used a group defensive effort that has been suffocating at times to work its way to the Elite Eight for the first time.
Five times during the regular season, the Rams held opposing teams to less than 20 points, their peak performance coming on Jan. 30 in a 45-11 home victory over Rockridge.
En route to repeating as champions in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, coach Jay Hatch's 27-3 team held runner-up Sherrard — a program that had produced eight consecutive conference titles prior to last season — to 19 and 17 points in a pair of victories.
"Our defense is something we can definitely rely on," Riverdale senior guard Brooke Smeltzly said. "Even on nights when our offense might have a hard time getting on track, we can always rely on our defense."
That trend has continued in the postseason. In four playoff victories, the Rams have held their opposition to just over 31 points per game. That follows a 26-game regular season in which they surrendered an average of 28.5 points per contest and won their final eight games prior to regionals.
The end result is tonight's Class 2A DeKalb Super-Sectional showdown with Chicago DePaul College Prep (22-8). Regional winners for the first time since 2013, Riverdale is breaking new ground tonight after winning its first sectional title.
"I didn't really think about us being dominating or not, but I knew we could be good," Hatch said. "These kids play hard, and that's the first prerequisite. Number two, we've got size and length, and we can use that to guard more than just the other team's big kids. And, we have some depth. We've got 12 kids who dress, and all 12 can contribute if they're called on. That's all you can ask.
"Playing defense can be tiring, so in order to play hard, we need to have that depth."
The duo of senior forward Sidney Garrett and junior point guard Molly Sharp both average over three steals per game, while juniors Lauren Lodico and Shae Hanrahan both deliver between two and three steals a night.
"All of us go out to do our best, and never give up," Garrett said. "We always play as a team."
One more effort similar to what has become a team trademark, and the Rams could find themselves playing on the state floor at Redbird Arena for the first time.
"We just have to guard against what (DePaul) does best, and be on top of our game," Hatch said. "We just have to do what we've been doing. We don't have to try and do anything different."