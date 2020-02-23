Defense key to Riverdale's run

"I didn't really think about us being dominating or not, but I knew we could be good," Hatch said. "These kids play hard, and that's the first prerequisite. Number two, we've got size and length, and we can use that to guard more than just the other team's big kids. And, we have some depth. We've got 12 kids who dress, and all 12 can contribute if they're called on. That's all you can ask.

"Playing defense can be tiring, so in order to play hard, we need to have that depth."

The duo of senior forward Sidney Garrett and junior point guard Molly Sharp both average over three steals per game, while juniors Lauren Lodico and Shae Hanrahan both deliver between two and three steals a night.

"All of us go out to do our best, and never give up," Garrett said. "We always play as a team."

One more effort similar to what has become a team trademark, and the Rams could find themselves playing on the state floor at Redbird Arena for the first time.

"We just have to guard against what (DePaul) does best, and be on top of our game," Hatch said. "We just have to do what we've been doing. We don't have to try and do anything different."

