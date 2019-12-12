Defense keys Geneseo girls' win over Sterling

STERLING — Geneseo’s defense kept coming up with stops and steals and turning them into offense Thursday.
Sterling turned the ball over 24 times, and the Leafs got 18 points off turnovers in a 71-47 Geneseo win over the Golden Warriors at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
“They get up and they pressure,” Sterling coach Taylor Jackson said. “They take risks. I thought there were times that we handled it really well, and then there were times we got out of what we wanted to do and put ourselves in positions where we had to scramble, and we did not handle that well.”
In addition, the Warriors shot 21 of 63 from the field and 2 of 14 from 3-point range.
Geneseo junior guard Maddi Barickman said the key to the Leafs’ defense was “our physicality on defense, especially down low, denying those post cuts and denying them the ball to get it inside. It really forced them to shoot on the outside.”
Barickman shot 9 of 13 from the field to finish with 25 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter.
Sterling threw its 1-3-1 zone at the Leafs, and Geneseo responded by hitting three 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a 13-9 lead.
“You’ve got to realize the spots that are open,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “Against a 1-3-1 you’ve got to utilize ball fakes. They’re really athletic, and if you just come at them and throw the ball, they’re going to get a lot of tips and a lot of steals, so you’ve got to be composed and know where the gaps are in the 1-3-1 and where to attack.”
Sterling (2-6, 1-3 Western Big 6) kept it close early. Barickman’s second 3-pointer of the game was answered by a pair of Brook Borum baskets in the paint to tie the score 13-13 with 2:44 left in the quarter.
After Geneseo jumped ahead 16-13, Bree Borum opened the second quarter with a layup to cut the deficit to one.
But Geneseo answered with an 8-0 run. Ann Wirth converted a three-point play, Danielle Beach hit another basket cutting down the lane and Keeli Frerichs assisted on a Barickman 3-pointer to make it 24-15.
Sterling wasn't done, however. After Geneseo made it 26-16, Bree Borum hit a layup and was fouled. She missed the free throw only to have Brook Borum grab the rebound and sink the putback. Moments later, Maddie Bland added a basket to cut the deficit to 26-22.
“I thought our kids came out in the first half and executed what we needed to do,” Jackson said.
Geneseo (9-0, 4-0 WB6) took a 38-29 lead into halftime. After Sterling scored the first four points of the half, the Leafs responded with a Barickman three-point play and a Kammie Ludwig basket.
Later in the third, the Leafs went on a 17-2 run, with Barickman hitting a pair of 3-pointers and a jumper and Ludwig sinking a basket in the lane and converting a three-point play.
“We knew if we kept pushing the ball, wearing them down a little bit, we could get wide-open shots, wide-open layups in transition,” Barickman said. “We were able to hit our shots, so that really helped us build that lead in the third quarter.”
Ludwig finished with 26 points, hitting 9 of 18 from the field.
“She was really pushing that ball and she was pounding it inside, forcing them to foul her and making her shots at the free throw line,” Barickman said. “She was a really good distributor for us.”
Brook Borum led Sterling with 18 points and 17 rebounds. Bree Borum had 12 points and seven rebounds.