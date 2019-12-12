Defense keys Geneseo girls' win over Sterling

STERLING — Geneseo’s defense kept coming up with stops and steals and turning them into offense Thursday.

Sterling turned the ball over 24 times, and the Leafs got 18 points off turnovers in a 71-47 Geneseo win over the Golden Warriors at Musgrove Fieldhouse.

“They get up and they pressure,” Sterling coach Taylor Jackson said. “They take risks. I thought there were times that we handled it really well, and then there were times we got out of what we wanted to do and put ourselves in positions where we had to scramble, and we did not handle that well.”

In addition, the Warriors shot 21 of 63 from the field and 2 of 14 from 3-point range.

Geneseo junior guard Maddi Barickman said the key to the Leafs’ defense was “our physicality on defense, especially down low, denying those post cuts and denying them the ball to get it inside. It really forced them to shoot on the outside.”

Barickman shot 9 of 13 from the field to finish with 25 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter.

Sterling threw its 1-3-1 zone at the Leafs, and Geneseo responded by hitting three 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a 13-9 lead.