Defense lifts Lancers back to title game

"Our offense wasn't as on as it usually is so we knew defense is something we can control and our effort is something we can control," said senior Adriane Latham, who helped hold Southern Illinois commit Adrianna Katcher to just three points and added six assists. "We knew we had to emphasize those two things."

Both teams entered the game with championship pedigree, North Scott the defending 4A champion and CPU the defending champion in 3A. But both teams struggled to settle in for much of the game. CPU led 7-1 before North Scott went on a 6-0 run to tie the game 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Stormin' Pointers regained a 10-8 lead before an and-1 from freshman Hattie Hagedorn — playing in her first game since Jan. 31 after suffering an ankle injury — gave North Scott an 11-10 lead and the Lancers never trailed again.

However, CPU never let the Lancers pull away, cutting an 18-13 halftime lead to 28-27 after three quarters on a 3 from Katcher, her first and only points of the game.

Presley Case opened the fourth quarter with a 3, Latham found Grace Boffeli for a bucket and North Scott upped its lead to 33-27 and held off CPU the rest of the way.