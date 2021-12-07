Defense lifts North Scott girls past PV

ELDRIDGE — There were two things North Scott girls basketball coach Devvin Davis wanted to see from her team Tuesday.
Defensive effort and energy were at the core of what the Lancers delivered in a 46-37 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Pleasant Valley.
North Scott limited the Spartans to four points in the second quarter and five points in the fourth to secure the victory.
"Not many shots were going down, but the defensive effort and energy were what we needed and what made a difference," Davis said. "Single-digit quarters is one of defensive goals every game, and to get two of them, that was big."
That allowed the Lancers to come from behind in the final quarter, limiting Pleasant Valley to one field goal over the final eight minutes.
The Spartans took a 32-31 lead into the final quarter and led 33-32 when Addie Kerkoff hit the first of two free throws with 6 minutes, 16 seconds to play.
North Scott’s Lauren Golinghorst got free for a drive under the basket and a reverse lay-up on the ensuing possession that pushed the Lancers ahead to stay at 34-33 with 5:53 remaining.
"We knew we were going to have to work for everything in this game," said Golinghorst, who led North Scott with 16 points and 13 rebounds. "PV is a good team, plays good defense. It was a tough game and we knew we would have to play defense, too."
A run eight straight points, including six at the free throw line, allowed North Scott to open a 43-34 advantage with just under one minute to play.
Mattie Moats broke the Spartans drought with :40 remaining, knocking down a 3-pointer for Pleasant Valley’s lone field goal of the fourth quarter.
But North Scott (4-0, 3-0 MAC) finished off its 25-of-38 game at the line by hitting 3-of-4 attempts in the final seconds, the last finishing off an 11-point game from Cora O’Neill.
"We’ve been working on our free throws every day, and we needed to hit some to win this game," Golinghorst said.
Pleasant Valley (2-1, 2-1) didn’t give North Scott much of a choice.
Halle Vice scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in the opening quarter as the Spartans built a 15-9 lead after one quarter.
Reagan Pagniano scored on a drive during the opening seconds of the second quarter to extend the PV lead to eight points.
But, Pleasant Valley scored only a field goal by Vice during the rest of a half that ended with North Scott up 21-19 after Kayla Fountain hit two free throws with :23 remaining in the quarter.
“We need to knock down a few more shots and we sent them to the line too many times, you can't give up 25 points at the line,'' PV coach Jennifer Goetz said.