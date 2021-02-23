Defense, rebounding help North Scott dominate Fairfield

ELDRIDGE — Defense and rebounding don’t make most highlight reels. They just help win championships.
The North Scott girls basketball team put both on display to gain control of its Class 4A regional title game against Fairfield on Tuesday night. The Lancers’ effort on the glass and the defensive end helped them return to the state tournament for the third straight season, hammering the Trojans 69-41 at The Pit.
The Lancers (15-2) will get a chance to defend their state title when they see a familiar foe in the state quarterfinals. North Scott will take on Central DeWitt at 1 p.m. next Tuesday in Des Moines. It is also a chance for the Lancers to get some payback from one of their regular-season losses.
Central DeWitt beat North Scott on Jan. 5, 51-36.
Fairfield was in the game, trailing 23-15 with just over 3 minutes left in the first half when sophomore guard Lexi Ward made a play that epitomized the defensive effort. After North Scott had stalled out Fairfield’s offense, the Trojans threw a pass into the backcourt. Expecting to be called for a violation, the Fairfield player did not hustle after the ball.
Ward did and got the steal, then finished with a 3-point play. Her effort helped spark a 10-4 scoring push that left the hosts up 33-19 at halftime.
“(Lexi) is just so quick and is such a great defender,” Lancers sophomore Lauren Golinghorst said. “She just flies around and makes plays like that.”
Golinghorst turned in her own solid performance on both ends. She finished with six rebounds to go with 11 points.
She also added a pair of blocks and helped the hosts hold the Trojans (11-9) to 28% shooting in the field in the first half. The Lancers out-rebounded the visitors, 22-12, in the first half, led by Ashley Fountain’s seven rebounds in the first 16 minutes.
It kept Fairfield from any second chances while allowing the Lancers to gain 10 second-chance points in the first half.
“Everyone is athletic and we all work really hard as a unit to play defense,” Fountain said. “We scouted them out and knew when to double team. We had to box out and get after the rebounds. We wanted it really bad and our team has been motivated to get back to state.”
Lancers senior Samantha Scott was also a monster on the glass with seven rebounds, including five defensive boards. But Scott’s biggest menace was behind the 3-point line. She nailed five 3-pointers and put up a game-high 23 points. Ward finished with 11 points and three steals.
Hattie Hagedorn added seven points for the winners.
Golinghorst helped put the game out of reach for good to start the second half. The post player scored North Scott’s first six points of the third quarter to push the lead to 39-21. The Lancers held the visitors to only seven points the rest of the quarter and led 56-28 after three quarters.
“Everyone just playing their part and doing their job helped stop (Fairfield),” Golinghorst said. “Fairfield has a big team but we just said we have to rebound and play hard and we did. This just feels really good because I was just sitting (last season) because I was a freshman but now having a role on the team is really cool.”
Lancers coach TJ Case was proud of everyone’s effort including substitutes Makayla Farnum, Sydney Skarich, Kate Schermerhorn, Chloe Lewandowski and Bailey Boddicker, who all made big plays in the first half.
“We wanted to out-rebound them, that was one of our goals,” Case said. “It was a focus for us. We wanted (Fairfield) to take tough shots and contest everything and the girls did that. Credit to the girls, they executed our game plan extremely well and they wanted it.”
The Lancers will enter state not as the favorite this time after riding all-stater Grace Boffeli to back-to-back state titles. Case said he’s alright with that.
“We feel pretty comfortable down there and, hopefully, we can continue to do what we have done the last few years and see what happens,” Case said.
Hannah Simpson led Fairfield with 17 points and seven rebounds. Danielle Breen had 11 points for the Trojans.