Defense, rebounding help North Scott girls return to state

Golinghorst turned in her own solid performance on both ends. She finished with six rebounds to go with 11 points.

She also added a pair of blocks and helped the hosts hold the Trojans (11-9) to 28% shooting in the field in the first half. The Lancers out-rebounded the visitors, 22-12, in the first half, led by Ashley Fountain’s seven rebounds in the first 16 minutes.

It kept Fairfield from any second chances while allowing the Lancers to gain 10 second-chance points in the first half.

“Everyone is athletic and we all work really hard as a unit to play defense,” Fountain said. “We scouted them out and knew when to double team. We had to box out and get after the rebounds. We wanted it really bad and our team has been motivated to get back to state.”

Lancers senior Samantha Scott was also a monster on the glass with seven rebounds, including five defensive boards. But Scott’s biggest menace was behind the 3-point line. She nailed five 3-pointers and put up a game-high 23 points. Ward finished with 11 points and three steals.

Hattie Hagedorn added seven points for the winners.