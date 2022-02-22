DeVore, Central DeWitt defense hold strong as Sabers reach state again

DEWITT — Anchored by center Kylee DeVore inside, the Central DeWitt girls basketball team used a strong defensive effort to advance to state for the second straight year.

The seventh-ranked Sabers beat Clear Creek-Amana 53-44 to a Class 4A regional title at home on Tuesday night.

The Sabers (19-4) won their ninth straight game and 13th in the last 14 in the win. Central DeWitt advances to play in Monday’s state tournament in Des Moines; its opponent is to be determined with games postponed in Iowa.

Leading 26-13 at halftime, the Sabers held off a fourth-quarter push from the 10th-ranked Clippers (16-7). Ava Locklear scored a game-high 24 points with 14 in the final frame but Central DeWitt held on.

Allie Meadows credited the Clippers after the win, but she was confident in her team. She scored 14 points.

“We came into this game knowing that we weren’t going to lose,” the Western Illinois commit said. “We wanted to get there again for another year and we all wanted it so bad. It didn’t matter how Clear Creek played.”

The 6-foot-4 DeVore finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks. Her presence inside has been big this season after transferring from Davenport West. DeVore was elated to be going to state for the first time.

Protecting the paint is a role she knows she must shoulder.

“I knew I was bigger than them. I was hoping they’d fear me a little bit,” she said. “I just use that to my advantage.”

The Clippers looked hesitant to drive at her in the first half but got more aggressive after the break. DeVore was ready.

“First off, it just scares girls even driving,” Meadows said. “And when they do drive in there, they get their stuff blocked all the time. She saves us guards a lot.”

Taylor Veach scored a team-high 16 points in the win.

“It’s so nice to know I have someone behind me,” the Illinois State commit said of DeVore. “I can play a little more aggressive up top. I know she’s there to rebound or block shots and people are scared to drive into her. Just having that lane presence is such a big help this year.”

Veach battled through early foul trouble and later a twisted ankle to help lead the team.

DeVore said it means a lot to go to state with a team that has welcomed her. Getting to state was not a goal, only playing on a team that helped raised her game, which she said it did.

“I never thought I would be going to state. … This is just a dream come true,” she said. “We’re all so happy, but we’re not done yet.”

First-year Sabers coach Justin Schiltz credited the sophomore-led Clippers after the win. Clear Creek only has three seniors and did not start one.

“We had a size advantage down low and that paid off for us, especially in the first half,” he said.

The Clippers were held to 16 of 58 shooting (28%) and 1 of 11 from deep. The Sabers were 20 of 45 (44%) and 3 of 12 from deep. Each team had eight turnovers.

Schiltz said it means everything to be going to state after a strong regular reason.

“We put ourselves in the best possible position to get to Des Moines,” he said. “And we did it.”

Meadows said the mentality is different this time heading to state compared to last year.

“We kind of thought that was enough, but this year we really want to do business down there,” Meadows said.

Veach was recognized with a ball following the game to commemorate her recording her 500th rebound earlier in the contest. She said the team is confident heading to Wells Fargo Arena.

“Now going in, we know what to expect and we’re ready to go far this year,” Veach said. “Even if we are not playing our best, we figure out a way to get it done and that’s what gives me so much confidence about this team. I believe in every single person on the floor that’s with me. I think that’s going to take us a long way, just the team chemistry.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.