Dillie, defense sparks North to win over Bettendorf

After sitting on the bench in foul trouble for much of the first half, Camry Dillie opened the third quarter with a bang.
The Davenport North senior scored the first five points of the quarter, helping the Wildcats pull away and grab a 56-41 win over Class 5A No. 14 Bettendorf Friday at Bettendorf High School.
"My mentality was we needed to get ahead and get bigger momentum so I was glad I could get in there and help out with those shots," said Dillie, who finished with 16 points on the night, 11 coming on all four shots she took in the second half. "We knew that we weren't going to get it done playing how we were. We knew we had to kick it in gear."
Along with the hot shooting of Dillie, North used its defense to fend off Bettendorf. After holding the Bulldogs to four points in the third quarter to take a 38-24 lead, Bettendorf battled back to cut the lead to 41-32 with 6 minutes, 25 seconds left in the fourth.
The Wildcats forced three straight turnovers, allowing them to up the lead to 50-32 with 4:30 left in the game.
"We knew we were having a lull but knew we were holding them with the defense," Dillie said. "When they started going on that run and cutting it to single digits, we knew we had to do something so we just put it in our head, we've got to grind it out and get this."
Along with Dillie's night, Bella Sims led the Wildcats with a game-high 17 points while Lindsey Broders had a solid all-around night, finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
"I just wanted to try my absolute hardest tonight," Broders said. "I think we had more drive in us tonight. ... Tonight we really wanted to get in there and work our best as a team."
Broders also unleashed a nifty Euro step in the third quarter that put the Wildcats up 32-20, spurring a Bettendorf timeout.
"That's been my move since travel ball," Broders said. "I've always done the Euro step, I just haven't showed it very much. But I've always had it in me."
North (2-1, 1-1 Mississippi Athletic Conference) jumped out to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter but with the Wildcats in early foul trouble, Bettendorf hung in the game in the second quarter, cutting the lead to 25-20. Maggie Erpelding scored eight of her team-high 13 points in the quarter.
But Bettendorf struggled to hit shots in the game, finishing 13 of 53 (24.5 percent) from the field, including going just 1 of 15 from the floor in the third quarter.
Ashley Fountain added 10 points while Kaalyn Petersen had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1).
"I thought we executed, we played hard, but we just couldn't put the ball in the hoop," Bettendorf head coach Brian Tritt said. "I think we missed a layup, missed a short jump shot, had an offensive putback that we missed and that was it."
It's a good way to rebound for North after suffering a 20-point loss to preseason conference favorites North Scott to open the MAC slate.
"I think the big thing for us, since we are on the infancy of this journey, is it's effort," said North coach Paul Rucker, who picked up the first MAC win of his career. "Tonight, at points in the game, we really gave intentional effort, got after it, got to the gap and when they went to dribble drive, we were there and they had to kick to another shot and we rotated behind it.
"We've still got a lot of work to do but it was better and that's what we're trying to do, every day, get a little bit better."