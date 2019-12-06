Dillie, defense sparks North to win over Bettendorf

After sitting on the bench in foul trouble for much of the first half, Camry Dillie opened the third quarter with a bang.

The Davenport North senior scored the first five points of the quarter, helping the Wildcats pull away and grab a 56-41 win over Class 5A No. 14 Bettendorf Friday at Bettendorf High School.

"My mentality was we needed to get ahead and get bigger momentum so I was glad I could get in there and help out with those shots," said Dillie, who finished with 16 points on the night, 11 coming on all four shots she took in the second half. "We knew that we weren't going to get it done playing how we were. We knew we had to kick it in gear."

Along with the hot shooting of Dillie, North used its defense to fend off Bettendorf. After holding the Bulldogs to four points in the third quarter to take a 38-24 lead, Bettendorf battled back to cut the lead to 41-32 with 6 minutes, 25 seconds left in the fourth.

The Wildcats forced three straight turnovers, allowing them to up the lead to 50-32 with 4:30 left in the game.