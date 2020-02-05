Dillie providing the glue for Wildcats

Paul Rucker calls Camry Dillie a "glue person" on the Davenport North Wildcats.

On the court or off it, Dillie is usually found doing the little things to help the team be successful.

That was perhaps never more evident than in North's 57-55 double overtime win over Muscatine Tuesday night. After two North turnovers and with the Wildcats leading by one, Dillie ripped a rebound out of the hands of Muscatine's Madi Petersen, then made a free throw that forced a last-second 3 that rimmed out.

"The mentality was, we needed the ball, go after the ball," Dillie said. "Just knowing that, if we don't get it, there's a huge chance we could have lost that game. Just knowing my teammates needed me to get that kind of gave me that extra strength to push through and get it."

It's the type of play that only shows up as a steal on the stat sheet, but was perhaps the biggest one of the game.

"That's just a heads-up play that we need the ball, she gets in there, gets her hands on it and does her job, and it's fantastic because that might be the turning point in the game," said Rucker, the North head coach. "As she's maturing, she's blossomed into that selfless leader you are always looking for on your team to solidify and hold things together."