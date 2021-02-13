Disruptive Dorsey, Assumption defense lead Knights to win over Cardinals

Assumption's defense is what allowed it to pull out the win. It was a back and forth game for the first three quarters, with eight lead changes and three ties.

Maquoketa (10-12) led for much of the first half before a buzzer-beating 3 from Anna Wohlers gave Assumption (6-12) a 19-18 halftime advantage. A 3 from Maddie Loken in the final 30 seconds of the third quarter gave the Knights a 31-30 lead entering the fourth.

Maquoketa took a 32-31 lead on a Carley Davis basket with 7:40 left in the game, but Assumption then went on a 11-0 run, holding Maquoketa scoreless for nearly four minutes to take control. In the fourth quarter, Maquoketa was just 3 of 15 from the field and had five turnovers.

The experience of last year's run to the state tournament undoubtedly helped Assumption down the stretch.

"We came into this game, knowing it was a one-and-done situation. No matter what our record was during our season, that doesn't matter now," Schubert said. "We have a lot of team chemistry now and we know each other. Getting back to Des Moines is a huge goal for all of us."

Cardinals coach James Doepke feels the type of play Assumption faces in the MAC was also a big factor.