Disruptive Dorsey, Assumption defense lead Knights to win over Cardinals

MAQUOKETA — Throughout her career, Dawsen Dorsey has had a game-wrecking quality that can frustrate opponents.
The Assumption junior was at her disruptive best Saturday, helping the Knights pull away to a 50-37 win over Maquoketa in a Class 3A regional quarterfinal at Maquoketa High School. The Knights travel to Center Point-Urbana Wednesday to play the winner of Center Point-Urbana and Anamosa in a game played Saturday night.
Dorsey finished with six points, seven rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block, and also wreaked havoc with the Maquoketa offense by poking away the ball on multiple possessions.
"I just try to do what I can for my team, whether it's defense or offense, or stealing or blocking," Dorsey said. "Whatever we need, I try to be there and I try to do, especially now."
Dorsey's play spread to the rest of the team. Olivia Wardlow had four steals and five second-half points and AJ Schubert had a game-high 13 points, seven rebounds and one block for the Knights.
It's nothing new for Dorsey, who leads the team in steals this year and is second in blocks.
"She's our best facilitator, she takes care of the ball, she's a lot of our heart and soul," Timm said. "I was really proud of the way she battled tonight. She's had her struggles this year, too, and tonight she came out and she played the best basketball I've seen her play in a long time."
Assumption's defense is what allowed it to pull out the win. It was a back and forth game for the first three quarters, with eight lead changes and three ties.
Maquoketa (10-12) led for much of the first half before a buzzer-beating 3 from Anna Wohlers gave Assumption (6-12) a 19-18 halftime advantage. A 3 from Maddie Loken in the final 30 seconds of the third quarter gave the Knights a 31-30 lead entering the fourth.
Maquoketa took a 32-31 lead on a Carley Davis basket with 7:40 left in the game, but Assumption then went on a 11-0 run, holding Maquoketa scoreless for nearly four minutes to take control. In the fourth quarter, Maquoketa was just 3 of 15 from the field and had five turnovers.
The experience of last year's run to the state tournament undoubtedly helped Assumption down the stretch.
"We came into this game, knowing it was a one-and-done situation. No matter what our record was during our season, that doesn't matter now," Schubert said. "We have a lot of team chemistry now and we know each other. Getting back to Des Moines is a huge goal for all of us."
Cardinals coach James Doepke feels the type of play Assumption faces in the MAC was also a big factor.
"Assumption played pretty good defense on us the whole evening," he said. "The difference is, they're used to playing in the MAC, we're used to playing in the Wamac. I would say, this game was officiated like a MAC game, so it's a lot more physical. ... You could see that in the fourth quarter. Assumption is very good defensively anyway, and then you take it to that next level, and it makes it very difficult to score on them."
Davis led the Cardinals with 10 points and six rebounds, while CJ Yeager and Tenley Cavanagh added nine points each. All three are back, as Maquoketa loses just two starters and three seniors from a program that continues to grow, now with five straight seasons of 10-plus wins.
"We'll be back, there's no doubt about that," Doepke said. "We will be, I'd like to say, a salty team next year. ... The positive momentum is there."
After losing just two starters off a state tournament team, Assumption entered this year with high expectations. The Knights encountered plenty of adversity, including a five-game losing streak entering the postseason. But playoffs may be just what the Knights needed, allowing them to turn the page, and also possibly fly under the playoff radar in Timm's first year as head coach.
"We've got a lot of really tough kids that are really resilient," Timm said. "I don't think anyone would have blamed us tonight if we would have come out flat and didn't play very well, I think a lot of people would have said, 'That sounds about right for a team that's 5-11.' But we've got a lot of really good kids and kids who look to push through adversity.
"Tonight, I could not be more proud of them and how they played."