Down goes No. 1; Rock Island ditches underdog label to defeat Geneseo

Rock Island coach Henry Hall made his team a promise before taking the court against No. 1 Geneseo.
“I promised them that we would win today,” Hall said. “If we were locked in and do what we needed to do, we would win. I even danced on the Rock Island logo in the carpet.
“And we did. We won.”
Rock Island shocked the Illinois high school girls basketball world with a 52-41 victory over Geneseo on Saturday inside Lady Rocks Gym. The Maple Leafs were 25-0 and had a 36-game winning streak that dated back to last season, good for 15th all-time in the IHSA.
“People thought we were the underdogs, but I think we just wanted to prove to everybody that we can do anything and beat any team that comes in our way,” Rock Island senior guard Emily Allison said.
The double-digit victory mean the Rocks (16-10, 9-2 WB6) didn’t have to sweat it out, and once the buzzer sounded the Rocky bench erupted in a mass huddle of jumping and screaming. The party that ensued in the locker room could be heard from court.
“Coach Hall told us before we went out there that once we win, we are going to have a nice big celebration in the locker room,” Allison said. “We knew the coaches were going to come in all excited. We just matched their energy. It was really fun and a great feeling.”
Hall’s tactics worked because from the opening tip the Rocks controlled almost every part of the game.
The Rocks’ defensive effort in the first half was admirable. Rock Island forced 13 turnovers and forced Kammie Ludwig out of the game. The Division I recruit and the Western Big 6’s leading scorer (25.1 PPG) had just five points on four shots at the break. Geneseo (25-1, 10-1 WB6) ended with 20 turnovers and Ludwig finished with 12 points.
“(Ludwig) is so good, and you have to pay attention to where she is at all times,” Hall said. “We changed up defenses a bit and tried to make it hard for her. We wanted to force others to shoot the ball and make shots. We know Ludwig wants to shoot the ball.”
Allison made the biggest offensive impact for the Rocks, leading the team with a game-high nine points at half on 4 of 6 shooting. The senior guard hit a 3 and then used her ability to drive inside to knock down three more shots in the second quarter.
Rock Island took a 26-22 lead into the locker room, its largest lead of the game at the time.
“They beat us in all facets of the game,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “They deserved to win. But I still want to go to battle with my team and I believe in everyone in that locker room.”
Geneseo came out in the second half with a sense of urgency. Ludwig, Jordan Porter and Ali Rapps all made aggressive drives on Geneseo’s first three possessions for points.
Then, Ludwig really took over. After scoring just five points in the first 16 minutes, Ludwig scored seven before the mask timeout to give Geneseo a 33-30 lead.
The teams traded buckets and Geneseo led 35-33 with 3:43 left in the third, but that was Geneseo's last lead. Rock Island held Geneseo scoreless for the next seven and a half minutes and went on a 13-0 run to take a 46-35 lead halfway through the fourth quarter.
Bri Stewart finished with a team-high 16 points, and had to fight for some layups, but the senior forward had the paint to herself three separate times in the fourth to extend Rock Island’s lead. Kayla Rice hit some big buckets and Imari McDuffy did a nice job driving to the hoop. Rocky ended the game with four scorers with eight or more.
“We want to share the ball,” Hall said. “Bri had some mismatches where we could get her the ball inside. Emily shot well tonight. Imari is Imari. Kayla is a demon on both ends. They locked in and did their thing. I’m proud of all of them.”
It only got worse for the Maple Leafs as they failed to penetrate Rocky’s zone. Geneseo was forced to shoot from outside and it was just one of those games — shots simply didn’t fall. The Maple Leafs average 62 points per game, but were held to 41 and shot just 13-49 (27%) from the field.
“Hopefully this is the wake-up call that we need because we are going to get everybody’s best shot,” Hardison said. “We have gotten that the last couple weeks and probably squeaked out a couple wins we shouldn’t have, but tonight it bit us."
"Rock Island played really well. Their zone bothered us in the second half.”
Stewart and McDuffy made a couple shots to extend the Rocky lead to 44-35 at the mask timeout in the fourth. Geneseo never got it below eight after that.
“That’s the type of team we thought we would have all year,” Hall said. “We have had a tough schedule, but I told them that those 10 losses helped us tonight. We have played everyone, so when you get in a tight game, just keep playing. And they did. They were locked in.”
Geneseo is hoping its one loss can be the catalyst that sparks a postseason run. The streak is over, but the Maple Leafs still have everything to play for.
“It was the first time I acknowledged the streak in the locker room, now that it’s over,” Hardison said. “I told them they should be proud of it. Be proud it was a top 20 streak of all-time and be happy about State Farm, but now we have to forget about all of that. We have to start another streak.
“If we win 12 more in a row, I guarantee the tears in there right now will turn into different kinds of tears. We will acknowledge that we have done great things, but we have to know we aren’t done."