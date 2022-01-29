Down goes No. 1; Rock Island ditches underdog label to defeat Geneseo

It only got worse for the Maple Leafs as they failed to penetrate Rocky’s zone. Geneseo was forced to shoot from outside and it was just one of those games — shots simply didn’t fall. The Maple Leafs average 62 points per game, but were held to 41 and shot just 13-49 (27%) from the field.

“Hopefully this is the wake-up call that we need because we are going to get everybody’s best shot,” Hardison said. “We have gotten that the last couple weeks and probably squeaked out a couple wins we shouldn’t have, but tonight it bit us."

"Rock Island played really well. Their zone bothered us in the second half.”

Stewart and McDuffy made a couple shots to extend the Rocky lead to 44-35 at the mask timeout in the fourth. Geneseo never got it below eight after that.

“That’s the type of team we thought we would have all year,” Hall said. “We have had a tough schedule, but I told them that those 10 losses helped us tonight. We have played everyone, so when you get in a tight game, just keep playing. And they did. They were locked in.”