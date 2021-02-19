Drake hits milestone but Wilton struggles in loss to Bellevue

It didn’t need to wait until the final eight minutes to show how dominant it has been since the first game of the season.

Thirty of the Comets’ 32 first half points were scored by the three-headed monster of Teresa Paulsen, Audrey Wedeking and Julia Penniston. That trifecta is part of six different players who have scored over 100 points this year.

“I knew what we had; I knew the potential we had, but other teams maybe didn’t,” Reeg said. “It’s not a surprise to me. They can’t double everybody.”

Wedeking buried the Beavers (12-11) with three made 3s in a 21-9 first quarter advantage for Bellevue; Paulsen had 11 of her game-high 16 points in the first half while Penniston went 4-of-5 from the field for 10 points in the first 16 minutes.

It was a case of pick your poison defensively for Wilton, who trailed 32-15 at the half.

“Our main plan was to stay inside,” Drake said. “We should’ve recognized that shooter sooner.”

The Beavers cut it to nine in the second quarter. They used a 6-0 run in the fourth to trim the deficit to 12 on the strength of Ella Caffrey scoring 11 of her team-high 13 points. That was the closest they got the remainder of the night.