Dream come true: Veach, Meadows have Sabers poised for big things

"I’ve had teachers come up and say, ‘Oh, the next Lindsay Smith and Jen Keitel,'" Meadows said. "It’s a little nerve-wracking to know that you’re being compared to some of the greatest players that have been here before, but at the same time, it’s super cool because you’re just being compared to them. I like it a lot."

It could be a lot of pressure to put on a pair of sophomores, but they don't seem fazed.

Like Smith and Keitel, Veach and Meadows have a chance to bring some more eyes to the program. It also leads to a trickle-down effect with the lower levels.

"It’s one of those things that we’re trying to do for this program, to have girls at a young age see that and strive for that and continue that repetition," Specht said. "It’s one thing to be up and down, year in and year out but you want to maintain and be consistent so you need stuff like that. I know they relish it, they want to leave their legacy and their mark just like (Smith and Keitel) did."

For all the good Veach and Meadows did, and for all the steps the Sabers took last year, they stumbled 45-17 to Cedar Rapids Xavier in a regional final.

It was a valuable experience.