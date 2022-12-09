Dyersville Beckman mollywopps Camanche 63-24

Dyersville Beckman ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Camanche 63-24 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Dyersville Beckman drew first blood by forging a 12-3 margin over Camanche after the first quarter.

The Trailblazers' offense jumped in front for a 24-11 lead over the Storm at halftime.

Dyersville Beckman pulled to a 46-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trailblazers held on with a 17-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

