East Moline United Township mauls Sterling in strong effort 42-22

East Moline United Township controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-22 win against Sterling during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The last time East Moline United Township and Sterling played in a 60-29 game on January 20, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
