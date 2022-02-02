East Moline United Township sews up Taylor Ridge Rockridge 47-45

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but East Moline United Township didn't mind, dispatching Taylor Ridge Rockridge 47-45 in Illinois girls basketball on February 2.
In recent action on January 27, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and East Moline United Township took on Galesburg on January 29 at Galesburg High School. Click here for a recap
