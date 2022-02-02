 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

East Moline United Township sews up Taylor Ridge Rockridge 47-45

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but East Moline United Township didn't mind, dispatching Taylor Ridge Rockridge 47-45 in Illinois girls basketball on February 2.

In recent action on January 27, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and East Moline United Township took on Galesburg on January 29 at Galesburg High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News