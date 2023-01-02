 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

East Moline United Township squeaks past Pekin in tight tilt 47-43

  • 0

East Moline United Township edged Pekin 47-43 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 2.

Last season, Pekin and East Moline United Township squared off with January 3, 2022 at Pekin High School last season. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 29, East Moline United Township squared off with Rockford Guilford in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MerCo, Morrison both go 3-1 at Warkins Classic

MerCo, Morrison both go 3-1 at Warkins Classic

Both the Mercer County and Morrison girls' basketball teams capped successful weeks at the 13th annual Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic with decisive wins on Friday as each squad went 3-1 in tournament play. The Golden Eagles broke away in the second half to top Erie-Prophetstown 51-25, while the Fillies rolled past Bureau Valley 65-34.

Mon-Rose pulls away from Eagles in matchup of Warkins unbeatens

In a matchup of 2-0 teams at the 13th annual Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic girls' basketball tournament, Monmouth-Roseville was able to fend off a relentless Mercer County squad and pull away to a 64-48 victory over the Golden Eagles. Also scoring a win was Morrison, which moved to 2-1 at the tournament with a 54-23 win over Stockton.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News