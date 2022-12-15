East Moline United Township stops Geneseo in snug affair 47-40

East Moline United Township walked the high-wire before edging Geneseo 47-40 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 15.
The last time Geneseo and East Moline United Township played in a 72-45 game on December 16, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 3, East Moline United Township faced off against Galesburg and Geneseo took on Rock Island Alleman on December 10 at Geneseo High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
