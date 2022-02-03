 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

East Moline United Township tops Quincy 61-43

  • 0

East Moline United Township trucked Quincy on the road to a 61-43 victory in Illinois girls basketball on February 3.

In recent action on January 20, Quincy faced off against Rock Island Alleman and East Moline United Township took on Galesburg on January 29 at Galesburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Panthers' offense jumped to a 35-22 lead over the Blue Devils at the half.

The Panthers took charge ahead of the Blue Devils 50-34 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News