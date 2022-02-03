East Moline United Township tops Quincy 61-43

East Moline United Township trucked Quincy on the road to a 61-43 victory in Illinois girls basketball on February 3.
In recent action on January 20, Quincy faced off against Rock Island Alleman and East Moline United Township took on Galesburg on January 29 at Galesburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Panthers' offense jumped to a 35-22 lead over the Blue Devils at the half.
The Panthers took charge ahead of the Blue Devils 50-34 as the fourth quarter started.
