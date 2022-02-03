East Moline United Township tops Quincy 61-43

East Moline United Township trucked Quincy on the road to a 61-43 victory in Illinois girls basketball on February 3.

The Panthers' offense jumped to a 35-22 lead over the Blue Devils at the half.

The Panthers took charge ahead of the Blue Devils 50-34 as the fourth quarter started.

