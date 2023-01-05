East Moline United Township trips Rock Island Alleman in tenacious tussle 38-32

The cardiac kids of East Moline United Township unleashed every advantage to outlast Rock Island Alleman 38-32 at East Moline United Township High on January 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Rock Island Alleman and East Moline United Township played in a 48-36 game on February 9, 2022. For more, click here.
Recently on December 29, East Moline United Township squared off with Rockford Guilford in a basketball game. For more, click here.
