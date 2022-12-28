 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
El Paso-Gridley triggers avalanche over Port Byron Riverdale 51-25

The force was strong for El Paso-Gridley as it pierced Port Byron Riverdale during Wednesday's 51-25 thumping in Illinois girls basketball on December 28.

The first quarter gave El Paso-Gridley a 11-4 lead over Port Byron Riverdale.

The Titans registered a 25-11 advantage at half over the Rams.

El Paso-Gridley pulled to a 36-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 15-8 points differential.

