Eldridge North Scott casts spell on Central DeWitt 55-50

Mighty close, mighty fine, Eldridge North Scott wore a victory shine after clipping Central DeWitt 55-50 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 10-10 duel in the first quarter.
Eldridge North Scott's offense darted to a 21-18 lead over Central DeWitt at the intermission.
In recent action on December 21, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt took on Muscatine on December 21 at Central DeWitt High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.