Eldridge North Scott earns narrow win over Central DeWitt 73-67

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Eldridge North Scott wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 73-67 over Central DeWitt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 24.

Last season, Central DeWitt and Eldridge North Scott faced off on February 8, 2022 at Central DeWitt High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport West and Central DeWitt took on Davenport Assumption on January 10 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap.

Fourth-quarter push helps Knights past North Scott

Fourth-quarter push helps Knights past North Scott

A fourth-quarter push in which it hit 10 of 12 shots enabled the Davenport Assumption girls' basketball team to finish strong and earn a 58-52 MAC victory over North Scott. Senior forward Ava Schubert sparked the Knights' finishing kick by scoring 10 of her game-high 18 points in the final period.

