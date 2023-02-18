Eldridge North Scott's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Keokuk 63-34 at Eldridge North Scott High on Feb. 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Recently on Feb. 10, Eldridge North Scott squared off with Clinton in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.