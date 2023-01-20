Eldridge North Scott handles stress test to best Davenport Assumption 67-58

Eldridge North Scott weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 67-58 victory against Davenport Assumption at Davenport Assumption High on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
