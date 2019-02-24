ELDRIDGE — Chloe Engelkes was sitting in the stands at Wells Fargo Arena two years ago, cheering as her teammates capped an underdog run with a state title, the first for the North Scott girls basketball team.
Now, the senior is getting the up close and personal experience.
After playing on the scout team as a sophomore, Engelkes has developed into a key piece for North Scott over the last two years. She is more than ready to take the court in Des Moines when the second-ranked Lancers face No. 8 Denison-Schleswig in the Class 4A state quarterfinals at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.
"Playing in Wells is going to be awesome," Engelkes said. "Hopefully I'll be calm and collected but emotions will probably be high because it's going to be exciting."
Engelkes was ready for a bigger role with the Lancers last year but first had to overcome a torn ACL suffered against Bettendorf midway through her sophomore soccer season.
It threatened to derail the progress she'd made, but Engelkes worked harder than ever to get back on the court in time for the Lancers' season opener six months later.
"I was standing right next to her when she tore her ACL and it was one of those moments that puts a hold on somebody's career," senior Rylie Rucker said. "She fought back and she might have worked harder than anybody I've seen to get back on the court last year."
Engelkes averaged only 4.2 points per game as a junior, but there were times where she showed just what she could add to the Lancers, including a 20-point performance in a win over Davenport North near the end of the season.
"We weren't really sure when I would be back, so the fact that I was able to be back right before the season started last year was great," Engelkes said. "Before that, I was just running because that's all I could do. So when I came back, it's a different movement so it's different aches and pains. Even transitioning from this soccer season back into summer ball, it hurt a little bit then but you get used to it."
This year, Engelkes has started all but two games and has upped her game to another level in the postseason.
She scored 13 points in a regional semifinal against Maquoketa, then poured in a career-high 21 as North Scott rolled past Keokuk to earn the state berth.
"I think it just kicked in that we're not losing," Engelkes said. "Everyone on our team has the chance, it could be their night ... you just have to be ready for when it's your turn to shoot well and you have to know that you can do that."
On the season, Engelkes is averaging 7.9 points and is second on the team with 40 steals and third with 43 assists.
"She just brings another dimension, no question about it for us to be able to stretch the floor," head coach TJ Case said. "I try to tell these girls all the time that you can be a really good defender but if you can't score, there's going to be times where you're coming off the bench.
"You've got to have three or four tools in your toolbox and she's a girl that defends, just smart with the basketball, can shoot it and score, she can put it on the floor. It just works."
Two years ago, North Scott entered the tournament as the seventh seed, without many outside expectations. The Lancers left not only with a state championship, but also suddenly heightened pressure with three returning starters from the title-winning team.
Last year, despite winning a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference, the Lancers fell short of getting a chance to defend their title after losing to Fairfield in a regional final game.
"We kind of had a target on our head and this year, we didn't have as big a target outside of the MAC," Engelkes said. "I think last year kind of prepared us because we knew what it felt like to lose and we knew we didn't want to feel that again."
Despite being ranked second or third all season, the Lancers don't feel like they've been playing their best basketball until recently. They enter the tournament on a five-game win streak and beat Keokuk by 38 points in the regional final.
They're ready for Tuesday.
"It's about going down there and playing our best, and we played great the other night and that's a good starting point for us," Rucker said. "It feels like two years ago, we really started clicking when we needed to and the Keokuk game showed that. We showed up, we were there, we wanted it."