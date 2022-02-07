 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erie E/P denies Port Byron Riverdale's challenge 34-23

No quarter was granted as Erie E/P blunted Port Byron Riverdale's plans 34-23 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 7.

In recent action on January 24, Erie E/P faced off against Orion and Port Byron Riverdale took on Rock Island Alleman on February 1 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

