Erie E/P hustles by Manlius Bureau Valley in victory 34-24
Erie E/P hustles by Manlius Bureau Valley in victory 34-24

  Updated
Saddled up and ready to go, Erie E/P spurred past Manlius Bureau Valley 34-24 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The Panthers fought to a 11-10 intermission margin at the Storm's expense.

The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 23-14 stretch over the final quarter.

In recent action on December 16, Manlius Bureau Valley faced off against Annawan and Erie E/P took on Sterling Newman Central Catholic on December 20 at Sterling Newman Central Catholic High School. Click here for a recap

