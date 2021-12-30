Erie E/P hustles by Manlius Bureau Valley in victory 34-24

Saddled up and ready to go, Erie E/P spurred past Manlius Bureau Valley 34-24 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The Panthers fought to a 11-10 intermission margin at the Storm's expense.
The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 23-14 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on December 16, Manlius Bureau Valley faced off against Annawan and Erie E/P took on Sterling Newman Central Catholic on December 20 at Sterling Newman Central Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
