Erie E/P thwarts Manlius Bureau Valley's quest 47-37

Erie E/P stretched out and finally snapped Manlius Bureau Valley to earn a 47-37 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 12.
Last season, Erie E/P and Manlius Bureau Valley faced off on January 17, 2022 at Manlius Bureau Valley High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 5, Erie E/P faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Manlius Bureau Valley took on Galva on December 6 at Galva High School. For more, click here.
