Erie-Prophetstown collects skin-tight win against Taylor Ridge Rockridge 43-39

Erie-Prophetstown didn't flinch, finally repelling Taylor Ridge Rockridge 43-39 on January 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Erie-Prophetstown faced off on February 3, 2022 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Erie-Prophetstown faced off against Wilton and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Durant on January 7 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.