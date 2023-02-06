Erie-Prophetstown turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 39-25 win over Port Byron Riverdale for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 6.

Last season, Erie-Prophetstown and Port Byron Riverdale squared off with February 7, 2022 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 30, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Orion . For results, click here. Erie-Prophetstown took on Sherrard on January 30 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.