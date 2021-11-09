Excitement, and some laughs, greet first ever WB6 girls basketball banquet

“The talent level is phenomenal. People need to come out and see it.”

First year Moline coach Adrian Ritchie also spoke at the podium. He had been working for Sean Taylor, boys head coach, for the past five years. The Maroons are led by dual-sport athlete Caroline Hazen.

“(Hazen) is the most outstanding athlete that I have seen in a long time,” Ritchie said. “Starting kicker for our football team for four years and a Division I signee. We are a talented team, but we are just trying to put things together. We are getting acclimated with each other and it’s starting to come together.”

It was also the first chance for Sterling to talk about being a member of the Western Big 6 and coach Taylor Jackson praised the conference.

"We are still sort of the newcomers to the Western Big 6, it's our third year," Jackson said. "As soon as we heard this was the conference we were coming to we knew it was the most competitive girls basketball conference ever. That goes back to me being a player at Sterling. Our first ever WB6 game as a coach I walked into the Wharton Field House and saw that atmosphere."