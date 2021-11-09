Excitement, and some laughs, greet first ever WB6 girls basketball banquet

For the first time ever, the Western Big 6 held a Tip-Off banquet for girls basketball.
Five of the eight coaches made their way to the Quad City Botanical Center on Tuesday night to talk about their respective teams.
And not a single one disappointed.
Rock Island coach Henry Wall was the star of the show, bringing a portable speaker so he could walk up to the podium with a walk up song. While jokes were made, the importance of the night was echoed by each coach.
The boys have had this banquet for years, but now it’s time to give the girls their due attention.
“This is really important for girls basketball,” Hall said. “Western Big 6 basketball is good. There is no easy place to play. Everyone is really good and the girls are talented.”
No one knows the talent level of these players better than Hall and Geneseo coach Scott Hardison. Rock Island won the conference eight years in a row (2012-19) before the Maple Leafs earned the crown in 2020.
Led by senior all-state guard Kammie Ludwig, who committed to Providence College, the Maple Leafs are looking to contend for a title once again.
“We should still have a really good team this year, I’m not going to sugar coat it,” Hardison said. “People are gonna wanna get us. They are going to give us their best shot.
“The talent level is phenomenal. People need to come out and see it.”
First year Moline coach Adrian Ritchie also spoke at the podium. He had been working for Sean Taylor, boys head coach, for the past five years. The Maroons are led by dual-sport athlete Caroline Hazen.
“(Hazen) is the most outstanding athlete that I have seen in a long time,” Ritchie said. “Starting kicker for our football team for four years and a Division I signee. We are a talented team, but we are just trying to put things together. We are getting acclimated with each other and it’s starting to come together.”
It was also the first chance for Sterling to talk about being a member of the Western Big 6 and coach Taylor Jackson praised the conference.
"We are still sort of the newcomers to the Western Big 6, it's our third year," Jackson said. "As soon as we heard this was the conference we were coming to we knew it was the most competitive girls basketball conference ever. That goes back to me being a player at Sterling. Our first ever WB6 game as a coach I walked into the Wharton Field House and saw that atmosphere."
United Township coach Carrie Walker also talked about her young team. She said that they will rely three players who started as freshman last season but also have a new weapon with a 6-foot-4 center. Like the others, Walker praised the event as a way to bring attention to the sport.
“It's been a long time coming to be in a situation like this," Walker said. "It’s phenomenal for Western Big 6 girls basketball. We hope to keep it going for a long time."
Alleman's Steve Ford, Galesburg's Evan Massey and Quincy's Brad Dance did not attend. Ford was dealing with a family matter.
Seven of the eleven tables were filled. The turnout was mostly coaches and their staffs. The Rock Island Booster Club put the event together.
The WB6 girls basketball season will begin next week and run into February.