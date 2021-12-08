Extra time is kind to Monmouth United in overtime defeat of Galva 44-43

Extra action was needed before Monmouth United could slip past Galva 44-43 on December 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The Red Storm hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 44-43 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on December 4, Monmouth United faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Galva took on Kewanee Wethersfield on December 1 at Kewanee Wethersfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
