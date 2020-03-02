Faber's third-quarter run silences Assumption

But after Assumption took the lead, Faber came off the bench and scored 10 straight points, part of an 18-1 Clear Lake run to close out the quarter, resulting in a 43-28 lead.

"A roller coaster of emotions tonight, for sure, especially in the third quarter," Assumption coach Katelyn McNamara said. "We always talk about how the first three minutes of the third quarter are going to dictate the outcome of the game. When we came out, those first three minutes were some of the best minutes that we've played. Then, they went on a little run and Faber is an excellent player."

In addition to her points, Faber also had four assists and three steals.

"She's our motor," Clear Lake coach Bart Smith said. "She does a lot for us, she knows when to take over, she knows when to get her teammates involved and she defends well. When we get the pace that we want, she's really good with that pace."

With Faber driving the lane, that started opening up the 3-ball for the Lions. Clear Lake shot just 2-of-17 from deep in the first half but finished 5-of-26 in the game, with Darby Dodd adding 10 points, six from behind the arc.