Faber's third-quarter run silences Assumption

DES MOINES — Natalie Moore and Davenport Assumption looked poised to take over the game.
Then Sara Faber came alive.
The Clear Lake senior scored a game-high 26 points, 19 in the second half, to lead the No. 2 Lions to a 60-46 win over No. 10 Assumption Monday in the Class 3A state quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena.
Clear Lake plays the winner of today's game between Bishop Heelan and Des Moines Christian Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
"I think we just realized how we needed to start playing more like us," Faber said. "Once we did that, we started clicking as a team and going out together and finishing."
It was an up-and-down third quarter for Assumption (16-8).
After Clear Lake (23-2) went into halftime leading 24-19, Moore came out and pulled the Knights back into the game. The Assumption senior scored eight straight points to pull Assumption ahead 27-25 with 5:06 left in the third quarter, the Knights' first lead since leading 1-0.
"Coming back out, I knew I had to lead and leave it all out there, no matter what it was," Moore said. "Once a couple started going in I knew we had a different mood change in the whole team. Whether it was me or another girl, we needed someone to step up and make that move. We did our best and it sucks to end this way."
But after Assumption took the lead, Faber came off the bench and scored 10 straight points, part of an 18-1 Clear Lake run to close out the quarter, resulting in a 43-28 lead.
"A roller coaster of emotions tonight, for sure, especially in the third quarter," Assumption coach Katelyn McNamara said. "We always talk about how the first three minutes of the third quarter are going to dictate the outcome of the game. When we came out, those first three minutes were some of the best minutes that we've played. Then, they went on a little run and Faber is an excellent player."
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to her points, Faber also had four assists and three steals.
"She's our motor," Clear Lake coach Bart Smith said. "She does a lot for us, she knows when to take over, she knows when to get her teammates involved and she defends well. When we get the pace that we want, she's really good with that pace."
With Faber driving the lane, that started opening up the 3-ball for the Lions. Clear Lake shot just 2-of-17 from deep in the first half but finished 5-of-26 in the game, with Darby Dodd adding 10 points, six from behind the arc.
A.J. Schubert, Assumption's leading scorer this season, struggled with foul trouble all game, picking up her second with 1:50 left in the first quarter, her third with 3:31 left in the second quarter and her fourth with 2:30 left in the third.
That hurt Assumption's size, and Clear Lake took advantage.
The Lions dominated the Knights on the glass, out-rebounding Assumption 42-25. Included in that was a 16-4 advantage on the offensive glass, allowing Clear Lake to score 16 second-chance points to Assumption's two.
"When we have one girl in and four guards on the perimeter at points, we sometimes imagine we're always going to make those shots and we don't have girls crashing the boards," McNamara said. "That was a focus for us in the second half and I do think we did a better job of it in the second half."
The future looks very bright for Assumption, which graduates four seniors, including starters Moore and Corey Whitlock.
Moore finished with a career-high 17 points and added three steals while battling the flu in the final game of her career. Though it wasn't the ending she hoped, it was still a special finale after almost not going out this year after undergoing reconstructive surgery on her ankle during her sophomore year.
"I was just coming back out to play the game, definitely didn't know how far we were going to make it," Moore said. "Going out with this team, I'm proud of every single one of them."
However, with the rest of the team returning, games like Monday's can only help the Knights moving forward.
"I've learned so much with this team, they've pushed me so hard. I wouldn't be here without them," said sophomore Dawsen Dorsey, who scored seven points and added three steals and three assists. "I have two more years and I know we're going to make it back here; we're going to do whatever we can to make it back here."