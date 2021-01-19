Falcons fly to rare second straight home win

"We always set goals for the kids, and one of them tonight was to win. That was written in capital letters," said West coach Pat Finn. "We didn't look too good in the first half, but we shaped up in the second half, and that was the difference in the game."

The hosts rolled out of the blocks with a 10-2 start, only to see the Grayhounds (0-9) reel off eight straight points to tie the score, capped by a Standard three-point play. Shortly thereafter, DeVore scored to break the tie, enabling West to take a 12-10 lead after one.

Both clubs battled through scoring droughts in the second period, with West going up by two on a Powell bucket with 30.8 seconds on the clock. However, Standard (19 points, six rebounds, six steals) buried a trey with 5.9 seconds remaining to give Burlington a 20-19 edge at intermission.

"Momentum is big," said Finn, "and shots like that can give a team momentum. We weren't feeling too good at the half, but the kids hung in there and stayed persistent."

With Powell and DeVore combining for nine third-quarter points and teammate Abbey Smith adding a pair of buckets, the Falcons shook off the first-half ending to take a pair of eight-point leads, eventually holding a 34-28 advantage going into the fourth quarter.