Falcons fly to rare second straight home win

Although no longer Mississippi Athletic Conference rivals, the Davenport West girls' basketball squad approached Tuesday's matchup with Burlington with that kind of mindset.
Having battled many times in MAC competition before the Grayhounds departed for the Southeast Conference in 2019, the Falcons were hoping to use the conference mindset to earn back-to-back home wins at Dave Wessel Court for the first time in nearly five years.
Down a point after halftime after a late 3-pointer by Burlington junior guard Alexis Standard, the Falcons responded with a pair of third-quarter spurts to take a six-point lead into the fourth, then sealed a 48-32 victory with a closing 14-0 run.
"There's even more of a rivalry (despite) them leaving," said West junior guard/forward Kaitlyn Powell. "We've had close games with them in the past, and we really wanted to come out and win. These are all wins; anything counts for us to build our program."
Led by Powell's game-high 22 points and a triple-double of 16 rebounds, 15 blocked shots and 10 points from junior center Kylee DeVore, the Falcons (2-5) followed up last Tuesday's 36-24 Wessel Court win over Clinton and shake off back-to-back losses to North Scott and Muscatine.
Powell hit three buckets in five attempts down the stretch to augment a solid closing run by senior teammate Ashlyn Utterback, who scored six of her eight points to help fuel the hosts' final run.
"We always set goals for the kids, and one of them tonight was to win. That was written in capital letters," said West coach Pat Finn. "We didn't look too good in the first half, but we shaped up in the second half, and that was the difference in the game."
The hosts rolled out of the blocks with a 10-2 start, only to see the Grayhounds (0-9) reel off eight straight points to tie the score, capped by a Standard three-point play. Shortly thereafter, DeVore scored to break the tie, enabling West to take a 12-10 lead after one.
Both clubs battled through scoring droughts in the second period, with West going up by two on a Powell bucket with 30.8 seconds on the clock. However, Standard (19 points, six rebounds, six steals) buried a trey with 5.9 seconds remaining to give Burlington a 20-19 edge at intermission.
"Momentum is big," said Finn, "and shots like that can give a team momentum. We weren't feeling too good at the half, but the kids hung in there and stayed persistent."
With Powell and DeVore combining for nine third-quarter points and teammate Abbey Smith adding a pair of buckets, the Falcons shook off the first-half ending to take a pair of eight-point leads, eventually holding a 34-28 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
After Standard sparked the Grayhounds with four quick points to open the final period, West went into lockdown mode and gradually rolled to the finish line.
"Coming in here, we wanted to show we were more than what everyone thought of us," DeVore said. "We wanted to be better than we have been, and I think we proved a lot of people wrong tonight. We came back and got a win, we worked for it, and we deserve it."