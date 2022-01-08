Fast-starting Wildcats roll past Pioneers

Davenport North left no doubt.
The Wildcats needed less than two minutes Saturday to answer any questions about whether they would come out flat in their IHMVCU Shootout match-up with Alleman.
From defensive intensity to the way the ball was moving and how teammates were finding Journey Houston, North showed up at Wharton Field House ready to play.
Houston scored baskets on the Wildcats’ first three possessions, prompting a quick Pioneers timeout, but didn’t stop there.
North scored the game’s first 19 points, hit 10 of its 12 first-quarter shots and cruised to a 68-41 victory over Alleman.
"With the quick turnaround from Friday night to Saturday and a relatively young team, you wonder if the team will be ready play, if they will come out ready to go," Wildcats coach Paul Rucker said.
"I could tell pretty quickly that they were locked in on the defensive end, ready to play, and that carried over to the offensive end of the floor."
Houston scored 12 of her 21 points in the opening quarter including 10 during North’s opening surge.
Alleman coach Steve Ford said the Pioneers experimented with a different defense early and struggled to identify the Wildcats’ primary shooters initially.
"I thought with time as the game progressed, we did a better job with it, but the hole was just too deep," Ford said. "That’s a good young North team, and they came out and really got after us early and we couldn't get ourselves back in it."
The Wildcats led 24-10 after one quarter, maintained a 40-23 lead at halftime and carried a 53-33 margin into the fourth.
Houston, selected as the game’s most valuable player, knocked down 8-of-9 shots from the field to lead a 54.7% shooting effort by North.
The freshman scored 15 of her points in the first half, which ultimately became part of a balanced attack that saw four Wildcats finish in double figures.
Divine Bourrage and Mariah Thompson each finished with 14 points and Kyra Taylor contributed 10 as North (4-6) won its fourth straight game.
"Once we were able to build a lead, we continued to show good energy and teamwork, which was what you hope for," Rucker said.
That positioned the Wildcats for another run of 13 unanswered points to open the fourth quarter, taking a 66-33 lead on Houston's last basket with 4:18 remaining.
Clair Hulke paced Alleman (9-12) with a nine-point performance.