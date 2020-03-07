Father-daughter run ends in three titles for Cases

"As a dad, I couldn't be more proud," coach Case said. "As a coach, I'm just proud she listened and she's always done it together. She just took what they gave her and on a big stage, she was able to get it done."

A little bit of everything also defines Case's career. Along with her assists, she recorded 928 points, 381 rebounds and 257 steals. She also made sure the program would be in good hands moving forward.

"The other night, her and I were talking, before we started the tournament trail. She turned to me and said, 'Dad, we have to get back,' and I said why?" coach Case said. "She said, 'We have to get back for (freshman Hattie Hagedorn).'

"As a father, what do you say to that? She wanted the younger girls to feel the feeling down here. If that doesn't say everything right there, it's not about the points or the wins or the assists, she gets it. She's ready to hand the keys over to someone else."

Presley will play for a new coach next year as she heads to St. Ambrose and the tutelage of Krista Van Hauen, but she'll always appreciate the ride she enjoyed with her father.