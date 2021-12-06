Fillies catch people by surprise with 6-1 start

MORRISON — Fifteen years have passed since the Morrison girls' basketball program last hit the high-water mark of a regional championship.
After several seasons in the competitive wilderness, the Fillies look primed to mark the 15th anniversary of the 2006-07 title team in fitting fashion.
With a predominantly youthful roster that features just two seniors, Morrison has been the surprise team of the area with its 6-1 start. It earned votes in the season's first Associated Press Class 1A state poll.
This comes after the Fillies went 0-10 in a COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign. In 2019-20, Morrison lost 26 of its 27 games.
"Last season, we decided to play our sophomores on the varsity; they were going to be the future of our program along with the freshmen," Morrison head coach Kerry Grim said. "We knew this was going to be a really good group. This is some of the best talent I've had in five years here.
"We brought them all up, knowing that it was all for this year."
The Fillies signaled that they were indeed a much different team than in the past at the season-opening Warren Tournament, going 5-0 and taking the tournament title.
However, Grim feels that the genesis of Morrison's hot start took place, appropriately enough, during the hottest months on the calendar.
"It all started in the summer and getting our incoming freshmen to play summer league games with us," she said. "We were going to be in Sterling Newman's league, but it got cancelled; we switched to one at Westwood (Sterling's Westwood Fitness & Sports Center), it got cancelled too.
"The coach at Annawan (Jason Burkiewicz) invited us to their league. A team there dropped out, so we were lucky to get in."
The Fillies won 11 of 12 summer contests. Ironically, the only team to beat them, Three Rivers West Division rival Sherrard, is the only team to best Morrison this season, posting a 68-48 victory in last Monday's conference opener.
A mainstay of the Morrison lineup for the last few seasons, 6-foot-3 junior forward Shelby Veltrop (19 points, 13 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 3.1 blocks per game) has been joined by her younger sister Camryn, a 6-2 freshman forward.
The younger Veltrop has delivered with 21 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks through seven games, including last Thursday's 62-36 win over three-time reigning TRAC West champion Riverdale.
Sophomore guard Jordan Eads (11 points, 4 steals per game) adds an outside shooting threat to complement the Veltrops' paint presence.
"Since we brought Shelby up, everyone had started to pinch the post, and we needed a strong inside-outside game," Grim said. "We were waiting for Camryn to come out, because it's hard to double- or triple-team two bigs. They've been a great one-two punch."
Also unique among this year's Morrison squad is the presence of three sister combos, accounting for two-thirds of the varsity roster.
In addition to the Veltrops, senior twins Kalli and Kendra Fisher and the guard pair of Bayleigh and Emery Brewer (a junior and sophomore, respectively) bring the sibling touch to the Fillies.
"A lot of teams talk about one team, one family," quipped Grim. "Here, we mean that literally."