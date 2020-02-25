Final quarter rally pushes Prairie past North

It didn’t take any creative Xs and Os for Cedar Rapids Prairie to find a winning answer Tuesday in its Iowa Class 5A regional final girls basketball game at Davenport North.
The Hawks simply defended, following a 15-0 run in the third quarter by the Wildcats by stringing together 23 unanswered points themselves to erase an 11-point deficit and rally for a 54-45 victory.
“That fourth quarter, that was 100 percent the kids,’’ Prairie coach Josh Bentley said. “That was a team stepping up, digging in and finding a way to get the job done.’’
Defensive stops and plenty of pressure combined to give the Hawks a chance to earn their first state tournament berth since 2006.
North missed its first nine shots and turned the ball over six times in the fourth quarter before Bella Sims scored on a lay-in with 33 seconds remaining in the game.
The points were the first for the Wildcats since Anne Awour had scored with 1 minute, 52 seconds left in the third quarter to put North ahead 39-28.
“We’ve had a stretch like that a few times this season where it was tough for us to score. This one didn’t come at a good time for us,’’ Wildcats coach Paul Rucker said.
Prairie’s comeback started with a three-point play by Mallory McDermott after Sims picked up her fourth foul with 1:38 remaining in the third quarter.
A 3-point basket by Natalie Bennett in the final seconds of the quarter cut the North lead to 39-34, but the Hawks were just warming up.
Sidney McCrea and McDermott opened the fourth quarter with consecutive baskets from behind the arc on the left wing as Prairie pushed ahead to stay at 40-39 with 6:31 remaining.
As has been the case throughout a 20-3 season, McDermott and McCrea were at the heart of the Hawks’ success. They finished with 23 and 22 points, respectively, and combined for 16 rebounds.
“Those two kids play off of each other so well,’’ Rucker said. “McCrea hit a huge step-back 3 and McDermott is such a solid scorer.’’
The Hawks helped themselves to a 19-1 advantage at the free-throw line as well, including knocking down 11-of-17 shots in the final quarter to extend their lead.
North was led by Jordan Burch, who scored eight of her 14 points as the teams traded leads during the first two quarters.
The Wildcats (18-5) led 12-11 after the first quarter and scored the final six points of the second to take a 24-23 lead at the half on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from well beyond the top of the key by Meikya Harris.
“That 3-point to end the half may have been a blessing for us for us in some respects,’’ Bentley said. “It caught the attention of our kids and told them that this wasn’t going to be easy.’’
Rucker felt it energized his team as well.
“We felt like we had good momentum and we played that way in the third quarter,’’ Rucker said. “It was two good teams going at it and this time it wasn’t meant to be for us. Our time will come.’’