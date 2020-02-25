Final quarter rally pushes Prairie past North

A 3-point basket by Natalie Bennett in the final seconds of the quarter cut the North lead to 39-34, but the Hawks were just warming up.

Sidney McCrea and McDermott opened the fourth quarter with consecutive baskets from behind the arc on the left wing as Prairie pushed ahead to stay at 40-39 with 6:31 remaining.

As has been the case throughout a 20-3 season, McDermott and McCrea were at the heart of the Hawks’ success. They finished with 23 and 22 points, respectively, and combined for 16 rebounds.

“Those two kids play off of each other so well,’’ Rucker said. “McCrea hit a huge step-back 3 and McDermott is such a solid scorer.’’

The Hawks helped themselves to a 19-1 advantage at the free-throw line as well, including knocking down 11-of-17 shots in the final quarter to extend their lead.

North was led by Jordan Burch, who scored eight of her 14 points as the teams traded leads during the first two quarters.

The Wildcats (18-5) led 12-11 after the first quarter and scored the final six points of the second to take a 24-23 lead at the half on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from well beyond the top of the key by Meikya Harris.