Five schools to make IHMVCU Shootout debuts this weekend

The Riverdale High School girls’ basketball program was scheduled to make its debut in the IHMVCU Shootout two years ago. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event.

Riverdale was among the 20 teams slated to play in last year's border battle, but the Rams had to back out after several players on the team tested positive for COVID-19.

“That was kind of a bummer,” Riverdale coach Jay Hatch said.

The Rams hope a third time is a charm.

Riverdale will be one of five schools playing in the event for the first time Saturday, which has turned into a 24-team extravaganza contested at Augustana College’s Carver Center and Moline’s Wharton Field House.

Abingdon-Avon and Erie-Prophetstown join Riverdale as first-time participants on the Illinois side. Durant and Calamus-Wheatland are the Iowa newcomers.

“It is really big for us,” Durant coach Ross DeLong said following Monday’s press conference at Beyond the Baseline in Davenport. “We need something like that as a school. We need to kick-start girls basketball here. We’re slowly trying to get things rolling, and like a lot of small schools we share athletes with every sport and kids are pulled in four or five different directions.”

“An event like this, and for our school to be part of it, it is really great for our community.”

Iowa won last year’s IHMVCU Shootout 7-3. This year’s event, organized by Gary Thrapp, will feature six games at each location.

The finale, slated for a 7:30 p.m. start at the Carver Center, features Geneseo (13-3) and Pleasant Valley (8-0). Geneseo is among the co-leaders in the Western Big 6 Conference and PV is ranked third in Iowa Class 5A and in first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

“A lot of the kids know each other from across the river,” Rock Island coach Henry Hall said. “We play in the summer league here at Gary’s place, they play at TBK, some kids play AAU or club volleyball together.

“With the boys having their event first, they go watch that and see the competitiveness of it and the atmosphere that it brings. The girls are excited to represent their state.”

Besides several new area schools, a 35-second shot clock will be used for each of the games for the first time since Iowa is the designated home team. A shot clock was implemented this season in Iowa, but it will be new for most of the Illinois programs.

“I don’t think it is going to matter much,” Hall said. “We’re going to have to understand what we’re going to do if it gets down to eight or 10 seconds, but we’re not going to focus on it too much.

“We’ll put a couple little things in to make sure we’re aware what to do when it gets low.”

Hatch doesn’t plan to spend much time on it in practice this week.

“We’ve got a game Thursday, so in one day (Friday) how much are you really going to get done with it?” he said. “Very rarely does our team use the whole 35 seconds anyway.”

The bigger deal for Riverdale is getting an opportunity to play a metro school in Davenport West. Riverdale’s enrollment is around 335 compared to West’s 1,445.

“We’re not far away (in location), but in some ways we’re a long ways away,” Hatch said.

With nearly 80 to 90% of every Iowa team’s schedule comprised of conference opponents, DeLong said there is value in playing someone unfamiliar.

“I like that,” DeLong noted. “(In conference), the coaches know each other, you know tendencies and our players know the girls from different schools. It is kind of nice to get outside of that.

“We’re not going to focus a whole lot on what Rockridge is doing. We’ll focus on what we do, have fun and just go play.”