Central DeWitt controlled the action to earn an impressive 68-40 win against Muscatine on February 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Last season, Central DeWitt and Muscatine faced off on February 4, 2022 at Muscatine High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Central DeWitt faced off against Eldridge North Scott . For a full recap, click here. Muscatine took on Davenport North on January 27 at Muscatine High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.