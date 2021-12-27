 Skip to main content
Flexing muscle: Taylor Ridge Rockridge rolls over Chicago Brooks College Prep 74-44
Flexing muscle: Taylor Ridge Rockridge rolls over Chicago Brooks College Prep 74-44

Taylor Ridge Rockridge swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Chicago Brooks College Prep 74-44 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Recently on December 21 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Moline in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

