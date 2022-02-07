Flexing muscle: Taylor Ridge Rockridge rolls over Morrison 72-45

Yes, Taylor Ridge Rockridge looked superb in beating Morrison, but no autographs please after its 72-45 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 2, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against East Moline United Township and Morrison took on Port Byron Riverdale on January 24 at Morrison High School. Click here for a recap
