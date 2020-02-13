Flu can't slow down Boffeli as Lancers win MAC title

Bella Sims led the Wildcats with 11 points and Me'Kiyah Harris added seven while Camry Dillie, the team's leading scorer, finished with just three after battling foul trouble all night.

"I think we just had one of those nights where we were off," North head coach Paul Rucker said. "Sometimes you get in a big moment like this and I thought our girls were handling it really well, they were pretty loose, and then, sometimes, you've just got to take a deep breath and exhale and maybe it took us a little longer to get there."

Despite the loss, North has been playing some of its best basketball lately, beating then sixth-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie over the weekend to move up the rankings and secure a potential home game in a regional final.

With a conference title now out of reach, the Wildcats will turn their attention to finishing the season today against Davenport West — coincidentally their first-round opponent in the postseason — and focus on trying to get back to state for the first time since 2016.

"If we're process-oriented and not outcome-driven, this doesn't, yeah, it hurts because we'd like to have a co-championship but it's one game in the scheme of a lot of things and we've had a really good season," Rucker said. "Some teams would have this happen and pack up where other teams will be over it and move on to the next thing which would be taking care of business against West and then getting ready for postseason and I think we have a big run in us."

