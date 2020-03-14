Ford excited for chance to coach Alleman girls

With a long history of success on his coaching resume, Steve Ford hopes he can add to that in his next venture.

But he knows it could be a challenging endeavor.

On Saturday, it was announced that Ford is the new girls basketball coach at Alleman High School. He takes over for Megan Delp, who resigned the position last month after finishing her fourth season with a 37-77 overall record and 3-41 mark in Western Big 6 Conference games.

In what was a quick turnaround, Ford said he was the final candidate interviewed for the position on Friday and was offered the job Friday evening.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity the people at Alleman gave me and I’m very excited,” said Ford on Saturday.

“People asked me if I was ready to get back into it and I would always say that it would have to be the right position for me to really go for it. It just happened to be that Alleman was the perfect fit, timing, opportunity. I’m very excited about this.”