Fountain ices the game as Bettendorf beats Assumption

A 9-1 Bettendorf run to start the second half — six points coming from Fountain — tied the game with five minutes left in the third quarter, and though Assumption (7-4, 5-4) regained the lead, it never grew to more than four points the rest of the way. Emma Dennison gave the Bulldogs their first lead since the first quarter with a basket at 3:42 in the fourth quarter, then Erpelding gave Bettendorf the lead for good with a free throw with 2:45 left in the game.

Dennison finished with 11 points while Kaalyn Petersen was active all night, finishing with four points, five rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist.

"In the beginning we were struggling a little bit defensively, help side wise, we really just needed to stay locked in with defense," Petersen said. "Once we got the defense down, the offense started flowing. ... We really have a lot of big games ahead of us and this win gives us more confidence, especially with how close it was."

Assumption was led by freshman A.J. Schubert, who scored 16 points, seven coming in the second quarter in which Assumption outscored Bettendorf 13-6 to take the sizable halftime lead. But the Knights struggled to get consistent offense in the second half, with a four-minute scoreless spell in the third quarter and another four-minute stretch in the fourth quarter in which they scored just four points.

"We just compound our mistakes and we make one and then it's a snowball and I think that was our biggest problem tonight," Assumption head coach Katelyn McNamara said. "We saw some great things, offensively we'd go on a little run and then we wouldn't score for like a three-minute stretch and you're not going to beat a team like Bettendorf without scoring for so long."

