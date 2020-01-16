Fountain ices the game as Bettendorf beats Assumption

Memo to the rest of the MAC, put Ashley Fountain on the line at your own risk.
Nursing a two-point lead over Assumption in the final 30 seconds Thursday, the Bettendorf junior iced the game away with four straight free throws, giving the Class 5A No. 13 Bulldogs a 44-38 win over the Class 3A 11th-ranked Knights at Bettendorf High School.
"She's ice, she's ice water," Bettendorf head coach Brian Tritt said. "I'd rather have it be a tight game and put her on the line than have us be up by a lot or be down by a lot because she's going to make them. ... I don't know what she's thinking about, but whatever she's thinking about, keep it up."
Fountain scored a team-high 12 points and did most of her damage at the free-throw line, where she was 8 of 8 on the night.
And what does go through her mind at the line?
"I usually start thinking about how I've shot so many free throws in my life and our team is really big on, every time after a drill, we'll practice free throws," said Fountain, who is shooting 82.5 percent from the free-throw line this season. "Everybody shoots free throws, even NBA players, they're still shooting free throws, so just practicing that a lot allows me to bring up my confidence a lot."
Fountain sparked the Bulldogs (9-4, 7-2) with all of her points coming in the second half as Bettendorf trailed Assumption 21-13 at halftime. In the first half, the Knights forced 12 Bettendorf turnovers and held Fountain and Maggie Erpelding — the team's top two scorers — scoreless.
A 9-1 Bettendorf run to start the second half — six points coming from Fountain — tied the game with five minutes left in the third quarter, and though Assumption (7-4, 5-4) regained the lead, it never grew to more than four points the rest of the way. Emma Dennison gave the Bulldogs their first lead since the first quarter with a basket at 3:42 in the fourth quarter, then Erpelding gave Bettendorf the lead for good with a free throw with 2:45 left in the game.
Dennison finished with 11 points while Kaalyn Petersen was active all night, finishing with four points, five rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist.
"In the beginning we were struggling a little bit defensively, help side wise, we really just needed to stay locked in with defense," Petersen said. "Once we got the defense down, the offense started flowing. ... We really have a lot of big games ahead of us and this win gives us more confidence, especially with how close it was."
Assumption was led by freshman A.J. Schubert, who scored 16 points, seven coming in the second quarter in which Assumption outscored Bettendorf 13-6 to take the sizable halftime lead. But the Knights struggled to get consistent offense in the second half, with a four-minute scoreless spell in the third quarter and another four-minute stretch in the fourth quarter in which they scored just four points.
"We just compound our mistakes and we make one and then it's a snowball and I think that was our biggest problem tonight," Assumption head coach Katelyn McNamara said. "We saw some great things, offensively we'd go on a little run and then we wouldn't score for like a three-minute stretch and you're not going to beat a team like Bettendorf without scoring for so long."